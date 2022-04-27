Nebraska state Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha dies at 78

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker and former Omaha city council member has died due to complications from cancer, his legislative staff said Wednesday.

Sen. Rich Pahls was 78. Pahls, a Republican, first served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 until 2013, when term limits forced him to leave office. He then served two four-year terms on Omaha's city council, from 2013 to 2021, before returning to the Legislature.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday to honor Pahls.

“Senator Pahls was a dedicated public servant and a great man,” Ricketts said in a statement. “He was committed to improving his community, first as an education and then through elected service. Nebraska lost a true leader today.”

Pahls worked as an principal for Millard Public Schools in western Omaha. In his first stint as a lawmaker, he served as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

“Rich Pahls was a great friend, a valued colleague and a true public servant,” said Sen. Mike Flood, whose service in the Legislature coincided with Pahls'.

Ricketts will appoint Pahls' repalcement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.