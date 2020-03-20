Olympic champions in hard-hit Bergamo surrounded by death

ROME (AP) — Standing together before nearly 100 members of the International Olympic Committee, Sofia Goggia and Michela Moioli felt like they were on top of the world.

Each an Olympic gold medalist, Goggia the skier and Moioli the snowboarder dabbed in unison for a moment that was later considered vital in Milan-Cortina’s successful bid to host the 2026 Olympics.

Eight months later, Goggia and Moioli feel like their worlds are crumbling apart.

Locked inside their homes just a few miles apart in the Bergamo area of northern Italy that is struggling to keep up with the coronavirus, they are surrounded by death and despair.

Moioli’s grandmother died after being infected with the virus and her grandfather, who also tested positive, remains in intensive care.

“It’s a war at home,” Moioli said. “The town is completely deserted. The only sounds you hear are church bells ringing for deaths and ambulances. Outside the cemetery, coffins are stacked up because there’s nobody to bury them.

“Every family has at least one person with the coronavirus,” Moioli added.