 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Olympic ski slopestyle qualifier postponed due to wind, snow

  • Updated
  • 0

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Freestyle skier Eileen Gu's quest for a second gold medal at the Beijing Games ran into a slight detour when gusty wind and snow postponed the qualifying round for women's slopestyle on Sunday.

Qualifying will now take place Monday and the final the following day. The switch avoids putting the gold-medal round directly against the Super Bowl, which is being televised on the Olympic network, NBC.

In addition, the men’s slopestyle qualification has switched from Monday to Tuesday. That final will now be Wednesday.

Gu, who was born and raised in the United States, has become an even bigger star in China, the country where her mother is from and that the 18-year-old from San Francisco chose to represent. Gu won gold in big air last Tuesday.

Already at the top of the hill, Gu was stretching and getting ready for some warmup runs in the blustery conditions when qualifying was postponed. The snow was blowing sideways and the flags on the bottom of the course were whipping in all directions. The visibility also was low, which makes landing jumps off the massive kickers along the course a dangerous proposition.

Gu's victory in big air sparked such a celebration that Sina Weibo, the massive social network that is similar to Twitter, found its servers temporarily overloaded, according to Chinese media.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Celebrating Valentine's after 73 years of marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News