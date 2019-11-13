Tour de France ‘eternal runner-up’ Poulidor dies at 83

Poulidor died early Wednesday in his hometown of Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat, in central France, according to town officials.

He had been hospitalized last month after a bout of fatigue this summer during the Tour, where he worked every year as an ambassador for the yellow jersey’s sponsor. Ironically, considering he never got to wear it during his racing career, he wore a yellow shirt every day for this activity during the grueling race.

The son of sharecroppers, Poulidor took part in 14 Tours from 1962-76. He finished in second place three times and was third five times.

A loveable and down-to-earth competitor, he kept the same warmth and approachability after his career ended, always up for a chat with his admirers and ready to sign autographs or pose for pictures.

Fans loved the genial “Poupou” across the country. Two years ago, he shared a warm greeting with Macron after a stage of the 104th edition of the race.