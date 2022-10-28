Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87.

“Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”

— Donald Trump, former U.S. president, in a statement

“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP”

— Elton John, on Twitter

“Jerry Lee was a Christian, an American icon and the greatest piano player in the world. People will be listening to ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ’Whole Lot of Shakin’ 500 years from now. I will miss him. God bless you Jerry Lee.”

— Dennis Quaid, who played Lewis in a 1989 movie, in a statement

“God bless Jerry Lee Lewis peace and love to his family.”

— Ringo Starr, on Twitter

“R.I.P. JLL the KILLER-What a man”

— Ronnie Wood, on Twitter

"Jerry Lee Lewis has passed … REST EASY KILLER you were one of a kind… #RIPJerryLee"

— The Oak Ridge Boys, on Twitter

“Sadly, One of the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll has passed. A rebel to the end. RIP, Jerry Lee Lewis,”

— Gene Simmons, on Twitter

“He was anything but a ‘Mean Old Man.’ Honored to have gotten the chance to record with Jerry Lee Lewis. One of the best!! #RIPJerryLeeLewis”

— Tim McGraw, on Twitter

“Jerry Lee’s indelible mark as a rock & roller in no way obscures his impact as one of the greatest country singers of all time. He was the ultimate stylist, taking songs to places they could never have gone without his unique voice and soul. Known as ‘The Killer,’ in reality he was a reviver, resurrecting music and emotions. The country records he made with producer Jerry Kennedy will never be replicated or surpassed, and we were honored to recently welcome him into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the greatest of artists, he was, as his friend Kris Kristofferson put it, ‘a table-thumpin’ smash.’”

— Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement

“The Memphis sound is rooted in blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, and today our music community lost an icon with the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, he was also a member of the Sun Studio Million Dollar Quartet that helped solidify the famed Memphis recording studio as a global music landmark. The Lewis family remains in the collective thoughts of the tourism and hospitality community. Jerry Lee’s legacy will live on through his music that continues to influence new generations of artists and musicians.”

— Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism, in a statement