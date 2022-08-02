 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vin Scully dies at 94, a baseball broadcaster for 67 years

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.

As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson.

Vin Scully, the hall-of-fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was honored after serving as the voice for the Boys in Blue for more than 60 years.

