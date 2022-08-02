Vin Scully dies at 94, a baseball broadcaster for 67 years

Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, died Tuesday at age 94, the team announced.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.
Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.
As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson.
Vin Scully, the hall-of-fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was honored after serving as the voice for the Boys in Blue for more than 60 years.
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, right, points to another former player, with Sandy Koufax, center, and Maury Wills, left, before the start of an opening day baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Vin Scully talks to a well-wisher in his booth at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2010. Scully will return to the broadcast booth to call Los Angeles Dodgers games next year for his 62nd season. The team said Sunday that the 82-year-old Hall-of-Famer will call all home games and road games against National League West opponents. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles. Scully's final game at Dodger Stadium will be Sunday against the Rockies. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Vin Scully walks on stage to accept the Icon Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left, hugs Sandy Koufax during Vin Scully Appreciation Day before the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles. Scully's final game at Dodger Stadium will be Sunday against the Rockies. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to sports broadcaster Vin Scully during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig waves to Vin Scully, a Hall of Fame broadcaster who called his final regular season home game of his career covering the Dodgers, at a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Aymee Frassica, of San Luis Obispo, Calif., waves a photo of Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully before a baseball game between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in San Francisco. Scully will retire at the end of the season. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Fans hold up a signs for Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Sandy Koufax, left, and Tommy Lasorda unveil broadcaster Vin Scully's plaque on the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor during an induction ceremony prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, right, stands with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts during his induction into the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Vin Scully accepts the Icon Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Vin Scully talks to Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig before Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
In this May 24, 2016 photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully and retired Associated Press reporter and editor Sue Manning share a moment in the press box at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Manning, an editor in the Los Angeles bureau of The Associated Press who for decades coordinated coverage of some of the nation's biggest news including the Los Angeles riots, the Northridge earthquake, the death of Michael Jackson and the O.J. Simpson saga, has died at age 71, her family said Monday, July 16, 2018. Manning's brother Daniel Manning says she appeared to have died in her sleep when she was found at her home in Glendale, Calif., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, center, greets Jackie Robinson's widow Rachel Robinson, third from right, along with Jackie's daughter Sharon, center left, Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, second from right and Jackie's son David, right, prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
FILE - In this July 3, 2002, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers television play-by-play announcer Vin Scully rehearses before a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, March 26, 2020, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File)
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the team's Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Scully took a fall in his home Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and was taken to the hospital, where he was "resting comfortably," the Dodgers announced Thursday, April 23. "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it," the Hall of Fame broadcaster said in the team's statement posted on Twitter. Scully, 92, called Dodgers games for 67 seasons, spanning 13 National League pennants, six World Series championships, and a move across the country. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to reporters about being inducted into the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Scully, 92, took a fall in his home Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and was taken to the hospital, where he was "resting comfortably," the Dodgers announced Thursday, April 23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the team's Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, in Los Angeles. Retired Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Scully turned 93 on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, and marked the day by watching football. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left, with his wife, Sandra Scully, walk off the field after he was honored before the start of an opening day baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Dodgers say Sandra Scully died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at age 76. She had been dealing with the neuromuscular disease ALS over the last several years and died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She and Vin Scully celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
FILE - Allan Roth, left, statistician of the Los Angeles Dodgers, sits in the booth with broadcaster Vin Scully in August 1963 in Los Angeles. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Harold Filan, File)
