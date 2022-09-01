Wednesday Sports in Brief

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round Wednesday night to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match.

The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week.

She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She'll play Friday for a spot in the fourth round. Her opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th.

NEW YORK (AP) — The last two women’s champions were already out of the U.S. Open and now the 2021 runner-up and another semifinalist is gone.

Top players are falling fast in Flushing Meadows, and Serena Williams took care of another one Wednesday night.

Hours before Williams beat No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China in the second round.

Then, minutes after Williams’ victory, No. 14 Leylah Fernandez was knocked off 6-3, 7-6 (3) by Liudmila Samsonova, a year after the Canadian lost to Emma Raducanu in the final.

MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue.

The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.”

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out.

La Russa’s absence on Tuesday was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday approved the implementation of set time periods when athletes can enter the transfer portal and immediately be eligible to compete at their new schools, along with reforms to the enforcement process.

The changes to transfer rules will go into effect immediately.

Athletes in winter sports would be required to provide written notification of transfer within 60 days following the NCAA championship selections in their sport.

For spring sports, the transfer windows will be Dec. 1-15 plus a 45-day period beginning the day after championship selections are made.

In fall sports, including football, the first window will begin the day following championship selection and last 45 days. The second would be from May 1-15.

AUTO RACING

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is still sore from last week’s late wreck at Daytona and won’t race, as planned, in the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Hamlin will be full go for the Southern 500 on Sunday, the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Hamlin’s status Wednesday.

Hamlin’s JGR teammate Christopher Bell will take his place for Saturday’s race.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Members of the U.S. women’s hockey team agreed to extend their existing contract for one month on Wednesday to focus on completing the world championship tournament in Denmark.

Representatives for both the players and USA Hockey confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, hours before their current contract was set to expire.

In saying an extension was in place, USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer said “our focus is on the world championships,” while adding: “Conversations continue to be productive and everyone feels like we’re in a decent spot.”

SOCCER

World Cup team Morocco has hired Walid Regragui as its new coach ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

The former Morocco international is taking over from Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who was fired barely three months before the World Cup.

The 46-year-old Regragui spent last season in charge of Moroccan first-division club Wydad Casablanca, leading the team to a double of league and CAF Champions League titles.

ROME (AP) — The New York Yankees have purchased a minority stake in Italian soccer champion AC Milan, which announced the closing of its latest ownership change Wednesday.

RedBird Capital Partners completed the deal to purchase a controlling interest in the seven-time European champion for 1.2 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

It’s the second soccer team the Yankees partially own after MLS’s New York City.

Gerry Cardinale, who founded RedBird in 2014 and is the managing partner, announced a preliminary agreement in June to buy Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management.

OBITUARY

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 86.

Thomas died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, the Phillies announced. No details about the cause were given.

Thomas was Philadelphia’s general manger from 1988-97, and he spent the early portion of his tenure acquiring players who helped lead the Phillies on their improbable run to the World Series. Thomas acquired John Kruk, Terry Mulholland, Curt Schilling, Lenny Dykstra, Milt Thompson, Danny Jackson and others who played on the team that lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1993 World Series. Joe Carter hit the winning home run off Mitch Williams in Game 6 to clinch the championship.

A former All-Star who played both outfield and first base, Thomas hit 106 home runs in 1,027 career games. In 1962, he was named an American League All-Star, batting .290 with 26 home runs and 104 RBIs. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports