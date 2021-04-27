'Obscene' anti-Biden flag attracts attention of Indiana city's code enforcement

"It has nothing to do with the message; it has to do with the location and the vulgarity," McDermott said.

The Biden flag is one of nine flying outside the home.

The others are the U.S. flag and Indiana state flag, two flags featuring Trump, a POW-MIA flag, a "thin blue line" flag, a flag with military branch logos and the words "We Support Our Troops," and a flag with an image of an AR-15 rifle and the words "Come And Take It."

Homeowner Roy Steffan, who said he's lived at the corner for 50 years, said he reviewed the Hammond city ordinances and Indiana state law before putting up the flags, and he's confident he's not doing anything illegal.

Steffan said he considers Biden responsible for the nation's higher gasoline prices since Jan. 20, open borders and limits on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

"This is private property and I have the right to do what I want to do on my own personal property within the law," Steffan said. "I'm not offending nobody."

In fact, Steffan said, people drive by his house all day long honking their horns in support of his message. He said only two or three people have expressed displeasure — usually by using the same word that's on his Biden flag.