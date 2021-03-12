Ocasio-Cortez, others in NY congressional delegation call on Cuomo to resign

The delegation also pointed to sweeping criticism of Cuomo for keeping secret how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months. The governor has claimed his administration had to verify deaths of residents at hospitals, but critics question why that hasn't held up the release of data in other states.

"After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General's investigation finding the Governor's admin hid nursing home data from the legislature and public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The governor in recent days has been calling lawmakers and supporters asking them to refrain from calling for his resignation, and instead support the ongoing investigations.

The state Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Thursday as lawmakers investigate whether there are grounds for impeachment.

In weeks past, calls for the governor's impeachment or resignation have come from Republicans or left-leaning Democrats in New York City. But more Democratic lawmakers from surrounding and upstate communities are now urging the governor to resign as investigations into his conduct continue.