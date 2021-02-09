Officer charged in Andre Hill’s death posts bail, is freed

The judge ordered Coy's passport to be surrendered and for him to have no contact with law enforcement officers associated with the case as a condition of the reduced bond.

Collins had offered to surrender his client’s passport in the motion filed Sunday “should this court believe surrendering the passport would bolster his already proven track record of not being a flight risk.”

In addition to one murder charge, Coy, a 19-year member of the force, also faces charges that include failure to use his body camera and failure to tell another officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

He pleaded not guilty to all four charges Friday. He was fired from his job Dec. 28.

Collins had told reporters last week that he was planning to file a motion for bond reconsideration, citing the amount as inappropriate in comparison to the bail set in the cases of other on-duty police killings in the past year.