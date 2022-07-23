 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — A suspected drunken driver has been shot and killed by a suburban police officer in Dallas after the driver refused to stop, fired repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander early Saturday, police said.

The man refused to stop for the officer in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford before 2 a.m., then led the officer on a pursuit into Dallas while shooting at the officer, Bedford police said on Twitter.

The Bedford officer called the Dallas Police Department for assistance.

The man stopped on a Dallas freeway and continued to fire at the officer, striking a bystander. The Bedford officer then fatally shot the driver, according to a separate statement from Dallas police.

The bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition and no officers were injured in the shooting, Dallas police said.

People are also reading…

Authorities have released no names.

Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, which is investigating the shooting. Dallas police did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News