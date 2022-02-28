 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officer finds boy, 2, in car stolen in Northern California

This Child Abducted/Taken poster released by the California Highway Patrol shows Jacob Jardine, a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco. Police say the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob's mother was unloading groceries at about 4 a.m. on Sunday According to officials, Jacob has red, curly hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California found a 2-year-old boy still inside a car that was stolen before dawn in the San Francisco Bay Area.

An officer found the 3-foot-tall child and the missing car Sunday evening about 4 miles from where he’d been abducted.

“As a precautionary measure Jacob has been taken to a local hospital,” Sunnyvale DPS tweeted. “He appears to be unharmed and healthy.”

Police said the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries at a motel at about 4 a.m. in the city of Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert about the missing child 13 hours after it was issued for five bay area counties.

There was no immediate indication whether the thief or thieves knew the child was in the car when it was stolen, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Investigators did not say if they had suspects or release any descriptions.

