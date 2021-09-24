Officer in Daniel Prude death faces departmental discipline

One of several police officers seen on video pinning down Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being detained on a street in upstate New York, faces potential departmental discipline, the Rochester Police Department said.

Officer Mark Vaughn is the only officer to be served with “departmental charges” Thursday following an internal investigation of the police response to Prude, whose death sparked nightly protests and led to the suspension of seven officers.

Prude, 41, died in March 2020, a week after being held by officers against the pavement until he stopped breathing after he bolted from his brother’s home and shed his clothes during an apparent mental health episode.

Police body camera video released six months later shows Vaughn assuming a pushup stance while pressing Prude’s head to the pavement with his hands as others immobilize his legs. A mesh “spit hood” was placed over the head of Prude, who was naked on a cold night.

Lawyers for the police said the officers were strictly following their training in a technique known as segmenting.