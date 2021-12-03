 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket left a police officer dead and a suspect wounded on Friday, authorities said.

It happened about 1:40 p.m. outside an Albertson’s supermarket in Mesquite, Police Chief David Gill said. The officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in the store parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the officer twice, he said. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect once.

Both were taken in critical condition to a Dallas hospital, where the officer died, Gill said. The suspect was being treated at the hospital. Gill said he did not know his current condition.

No identities were released, but Gill said the slain officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News