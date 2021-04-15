Officer put on leave over arrest of woman with dementia

She initially holds on to the flowers in her restrained hands behind her back, the video shows.

When the video shows her questioning what is happening, the officer says “I told you to stop. You don't get to act this way.”

The footage later shows Garner being held against the hood of the patrol car with her left arm bent up next to her head.

The officer implies in the video that she is trying to kick him but her legs are not visible. Soon she starts to slide down toward the ground and the video shows another officer who had recently arrived yelling: “Stand up! We’re not going to hold you!”

The release of the footage and lawsuit come at a time of a national reckoning over police tactics during arrests, particularly against Black people. Garner and everyone involved in her arrest are white. But her lawyer, Sarah Schielke, said vulnerable people including the disabled can be taken advantage of by police abusing their power.