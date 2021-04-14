Officer who shot Jacob Blake is back on the job

Kenosha Police announced Tuesday that the officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer has returned to duty.

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced Tuesday afternoon that Officer Rusten Sheskey returned to duty on March 31. Sheskey had been on administrative leave since he shot Blake seven times in the back on Aug. 23, leaving Blake paralyzed and setting off protests and rioting in Kenosha.

The shooting was followed by months of investigation by a state agency, as well as local protests, discussion and arguments over policing in the city, racial justice and the impact of racism in the community.

On Jan. 5, after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and an outside review by the former Madison police chief, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that Sheskey would not be criminally charged in the shooting. Graveley said the investigation showed that Blake had been armed with a knife during his encounter with police.

Blake has disputed the findings of the investigation, and his attorneys have filed a federal suit against Sheskey.

Since Graveley made his announcement, Sheskey had remained on administrative leave while the department did an investigation into whether he had violated department policy.