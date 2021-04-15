Officer whose pat-down missed gun cautioned against rushing

In the ensuing struggle, an officer used a stun gun on Jackson. As Jackson lay on the floor with the officers still trying to retrieve the weapon, his gun went off, launching an approximately three-minute standoff. As one officer stood behind the hospital bed, officers outside the room shouted dozens of commands at Jackson to raise his right hand.

“I’m just scared, guys,” Jackson said at one point. A minute later, he said, “So if I move y’all not going to shoot me. They’re not going to shoot me?” He also told officers he wasn’t going to do anything and that he was leaning on his right hand.

After a second officer used a stun gun again, another shot can be heard as Jackson appears to sit up. Officers yell, “He shot again!” and “He's got a gun!” and then officers open fire, according to body camera footage.

Seconds later, a hospital staffer is seen trying to enter to help Jackson but is briefly prevented by officers from entering the room, as they enter first. A minute later, Jackson is rushed from the room on the hospital gurney.

No officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured, officials said.