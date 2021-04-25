Officers kill man in body armor who drove into LA police car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police were investigating Sunday after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened after officers responding to a call were cut off by a car in front of their vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

The driver hit his brakes and then backed into the police cruiser, Aguilar said. The man then exited his car wearing body armor and holding his right hand behind his back, she said.

“The officers gave him commands, which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying ‘3… 2… 1’ as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front," Aguilar said.

Officers opened fire and the man was struck by gunfire, police said. No weapon was found.