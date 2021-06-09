Officers not indicted in Honolulu shooting that killed teen

“My clients are very distressed about the news that they got today,” he said, adding that he wants prosecutors to explain to the family what happened.

“They've had no contact from the prosecutor's office,” he said. “We had no knowledge of what was going on.”

Transcripts will be the only way the public can know what evidence prosecutors presented during the secret proceedings, said Kenneth Lawson, a professor at the University of Hawaii's law school.

“You've heard you can indict a ham sandwich. It doesn't take much to get an indictment from a grand jury," he said.

Lawson said he's not surprised there are no indictments, partly because the teen was Micronesian.

“Micronesians in Hawaii are viewed the way Black and brown people are viewed on the mainland — less than,” said Lawson, who is Black.

Jacquie Esser, a state deputy public defender not involved in the case, said she's also not surprised. “Grand juries largely favor police, so it's no surprise that they came back with a no bill" of indictment, she said.

Prosecutors could still seek charges against the officers through a preliminary hearing, where a judge determines if there's probable cause, she said.

“The Department is still reviewing the matter and won't be commenting further at this time,” said Matt Dvonch, special counsel to the prosecuting attorney.

