Officers say they're closing in on murder suspect on the run

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina said Sunday night that they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week.

Officers, dogs, helicopters and drones have searched for in woods, neighborhoods and industrial areas for Tyler Terry, 26, since he ran from the wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said officers were actively pursuing Terry in a wooded area near Highway 9 in Richburg. He ran off there after being spotted and chased by an officer, news outlets reported.

“We are confident Terry is within our perimeter,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter around 7:40 p.m. “Our perimeter has become thicker and is layered. We are sending teams inside in attempts to find him and force him out.”

About 200 officers were in the area of interest around 11 p.m.