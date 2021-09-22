Officers who punched, kicked man sued in federal court

As so often is the case in instances of police brutality, the officers were untruthful in their reports and the truth came out because video existed, said L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Hollins. After this incident, he said, Gwinnett County prosecutors had to throw out dozens of cases because they could not rely on the reports filed by these officers.

“The people of Gwinnett County suffered because of these officers,” Stewart said.

Hollins was driving a red Acura Integra with no license plate and a brake light that did not work, and switched lanes three times without signaling, according to an incident report filed by Bongiovanni. The lawsuit says Hollins obeyed traffic laws, had two functioning brake lights and his vehicle tag was visible through the rear window.

The lawsuit says the original stop “was not supported by actual or arguable reasonable suspicion or probable cause” to believe he had committed a traffic offense or violated any other law. Even if the traffic stop had been justified, Bongiovanni acted “in an objectively unreasonable manner” in violation of Hollins' rights, it says.