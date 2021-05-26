Official: 8 killed in San Jose railyard shooting, suspect also dead

Police vehicles and orange crime-scene tape blocked off the area where the shooting happened, and reporters were kept at a distance The rail yard is in the city's administrative neighborhood, near the sheriff's office and city and county offices.

Bomb squads were searching the rail complex after receiving information about possible explosive devices inside the building, Davis said.

VTA trains were already out on morning runs when the shooting occurred. Light rail service was to be suspended at noon and replaced with bus bridges, agency Chairman Glenn Hendricks told a news conference.

"It's just very difficult for everyone to be able try to wrap their heads around and understand what has happened," Hendricks said.

Two patients were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to spokesperson Joy Alexiou. One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the other was in critical condition.

Outside the scene, Michael Hawkins told The Mercury News that he was waiting for his mother, Rochelle Hawkins, who had called him from a co-worker's phone to assure him that she was safe.