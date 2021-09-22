Official: Convicted killer starting life sentence found dead

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A white man convicted of the apparently random killing of a Black man was found dead early Wednesday shortly after being moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola to begin a life sentence, authorities said.

Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, said in a statement that the body of Kenneth Gleason was discovered by guards shortly after midnight. He said the corrections department and local law enforcement are investigating it as a suicide.

“While making routine rounds, correctional officers discovered Gleason unresponsive and hanging in his cell,” Pastorick's statement said.

Gleason, 27, of Baton Rouge, was transferred to Angola on Monday. He was alone in a cell, under a routine 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 for new inmates, Pastorick said, adding an autopsy is planned.

Pastorick declined to release any other details or say where Gleason was being held before being moved to the penitentiary.