Official: End in sight for Jackson residents without water

Williams said Thursday he is feeling encouraged. It was “a good day” for the city's water system, he said.

“Water is flowing through the system, and we are getting our tanks filled,” he said.

Williams said as the city's tanks continue to fill, the city can start sampling the water to see about lifting the boil water notice, which has been in effect since Feb. 16.

By the end of the weekend, most customers will have service returned, with the exception of a few “isolated areas” — mostly areas impacted by water main breaks, he said. City workers patched around 70 water main breaks during the last three weeks, according to a news release.

“We are very sorry for this traumatic experience for our residents throughout this particular time and understand that this has been very difficult on everyone,” Williams said.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that the water crisis has been caused in part because of decades of neglect regarding the city's aging infrastructure. Parts of Jackson's water system are a century old, he said.