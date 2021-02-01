Official: Inmate transfer caused health disaster at prison

All told, 91 of the 122 inmates sent to San Quentin became infected, and two died. By the end of August, 2,237 inmates and 277 employees at the facility were infected, and 28 inmates and one correctional officer had died.

Corcoran had a much smaller outbreak, peaking at 153 cases, after two of the 67 inmates transferred there tested positive. The report said it was likely better contained because most inmates there are housed behind solid doors.

Neither prison did proper contract tracing of infected inmates.

Since then, the officials have increased testing, quarantines, and the use of personal protective equipment, noting that there have been no recent outbreaks traced to transfers between prisons.

The inspector general acknowledged that the officials have taken multiple steps to improve safety during transfers, including tests no more than five days before a move and a rapid test on the day of the transfer. Such steps “should help prevent future disasters,” the report says, though it notes overall cases spiked to more than 8,500 infected inmates and more than 4,300 infected employees by year's end.

As of Monday, there were more than 2,200 active inmate cases and nearly 1,200 employee cases in the state prison system. Since the pandemic started, 192 inmates and 22 staff have died, showing that the “arduous task of containing the virus within its prisons remains unfinished," wrote Inspector General Roy Wesley.

