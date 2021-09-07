Official: Wildfire near Lake Tahoe largely kept from towns

“We’re right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season,” he said. “And so everybody needs to remain vigilant.”

The Caldor Fire grew by just a few hundred acres over 24 hours, to just over 338 square miles (875 square kilometers), and containment lines were holding well, officials said at a briefing.

“We had very little challenging of the line anyplace on the fire,” said Tim Ernst, a Cal Fire operations section chief.

Some sections of the perimeter were a concern, but on much of the blaze, the work turned to mopping up, pulling miles of fire hose out of the forest and knocking down dangerously weakened trees.

The fire, which has grown explosively at times, was tamed enough to allow authorities to lift mandatory evacuation orders for the 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

But Ryan Okashima, the California Highway Patrol's assistant commissioner, urged residents to be cautious both in heeding evacuation warnings and when returning home.

“Please be patient, take your time as you’re trying to get back to your homes,” he said. “Please don’t go to your homes until you’re actually told that is clear to go to your homes.”