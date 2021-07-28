Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak Tuesday evening at plant in La Porte, Texas, company officials said.

The incident happened about 7:35 p.m. and involved an acetic acid leak at the LyondellBasell facility in the La Porte Complex, company spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries” and four others sustained burns. Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen confirmed at least three more injuries during a news conference Tuesday night.

Christensen said one person was life flighted to a hospital and one was sent by ambulance. Five others were treated at the scene and dozens were being monitored for symptoms that could include difficulty breathing and swallowing and irritants or burns to the skin.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.