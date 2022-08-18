WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported.
Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The rates of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles in St. Louis and nationwide have skyrocketed due to how-to videos by a Milwaukee gang that calls themselves the “Kia Boyz.”
The couple initially denied they had sex on Cedar Point's Ferris wheel, with the woman claiming she was picking up a pack of cigarettes, police said.
Police allege that the driver of the vehicle in the crash later killed a woman in nearby Nescopeck and the county coroner identified her as his 56-year-old mother.
The company says it discovered the problem after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.
Two music legends die, Serena Williams plans her future and the NBA will honor an icon | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Olivia Newton-John and Sam Gooden died. Meanwhile, Serena Williams plans to wrap her tennis career. Listen to those stories and others in this podcast.
The FBI recovered documents labeled "top secret" from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, court papers show.
Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
Trump calls for 'immediate' release of warrant; Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' crash | Hot off the Wire podcast
Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant. And a spokesperson for Anne Heche says the actor is on life support after a fiery crash. Those stories and more on our daily news podcast.
Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed; House to vote on climate, health bill; Heche unlikely to survive
Things to know today: Armed man who tried to breach FBI office killed in standoff; House votes today on climate, health bill; Anne Heche "not expected to survive."