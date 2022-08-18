 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials: 2 planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at local airport; multiple fatalities reported.

