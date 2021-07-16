Officials advise wearing masks in Vegas as COVID cases rise

“That’s why we are working to make sure there are vaccination and testing locations located on places like the Las Vegas Strip. That is open any individual, workers ... visitors,” White said. “We have all three vaccines offered, including the one shot. If someone is coming from out of state, that can be more convenient and we certainly encourage everyone to do so.”

The Department of Health and Human Services said test positivity, a key marker of the percentage of people found to be infected among those tested for the virus, had tripled from 3.4% five weeks ago to 10.9% on Thursday.

The positivity figure reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services was 12.3% in the Las Vegas area.

The number of new cases reported Friday in Nevada was 866, and six new deaths. That brought to 5,758 the number of lives lost in the state to COVID-19 since March 2020.

Most cases and deaths in Nevada during the pandemic have been in the Las Vegas area, home to 2.3 million people and host to tens of millions of visitors per year.

On Friday, health officials in Washoe County said they had no plans to implement mask requirements or recommendations because the virus hasn't surged in the Reno-Sparks area to the extent it has in Las Vegas.