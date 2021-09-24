Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp

"I feel like my friend is worth my time to come down and help," he said, explaining that he wore the vest so his friend — a nurse whom he'd met on a humanitarian trip to Haiti over a decade ago — would be able to spot him in the crowd when she arrived with her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

"I just see it as an opportunity to serve somebody," said Dave, who considers himself a Trump supporter but hates how politicized the immigration issue has become. "We have so much."

Lozano, the Del Rio mayor, said the international bridge won't reopen until Sunday night at the earliest, while officials ensure nobody is hiding in the brush along the Rio Grande and to finish cleanup. Officials also want to be sure no other large groups of migrants are making their way to the Del Rio area who might decide to set up a similar camp, he said.

Lozano said there were no deaths during the time the camp was occupied and that 10 babies were born to migrant mothers, either at the camp or in Del Rio's hospital.

"It took an urban village at this scale to help prevent any loss of life and actually welcome the births of children here," Lozano said.