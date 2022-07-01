 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida

  • 0

PERRY, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida's Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release.

The 17-year-old girl had been looking for scallops in the water with her family when a 9-foot (3-meter) shark wrapped its jaws around the girl's thigh, according to statement from her family.

The girl poked the shark in the eyes and punched it before her brother, who is a firefighter, managed to fight the shark off and pull the girl onto a stranger's boat. The brother put a tourniquet on the girl's leg to slow blood loss.

After she was brought to shore, the girl was airlifted about 60 miles (95 kilometers) to a hopsital in Tallahassee, the state capital, officials said. Doctors told the family that the girl's leg suffered extensive damage.

Officials didn't immediately know what kind of shark bit the girl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

In Iowa — where Republican leadership has attempted for years with some success to restrict abortion — access to the procedure is likely at risk. Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, heralded the ruling and vowed to continue to protect the unborn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This car-bike hybrid could be the future of city travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News