Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US

The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
A little boy who was deported from the U.S. border with Mexico gets tested for COVID-19 at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland.
Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to avoid deportation from the U.S. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico.
Haitians who were deported from the U.S. border with Mexico are attended by members of the IOM UN Migration organization before they get tested for COVID-19 at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland.
Migrants, mostly from Haiti, wait for a bus after they were processed and released after spending time at a makeshift camp near the International Bridge, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. flew Haitians camped in the Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signaled the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants.
Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty, hunger and a feeling of hopelessness in their home country said they will not be deterred by U.S. plans to speedily send them back, as thousands of people remained encamped on the Texas border Saturday after crossing from Mexico.
White House Press Secretary says the situation along the southern border is challenging, but defended the administration's immigration policy.
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment in a Texas border town, according to U.S. officials. While many are facing deportation and being sent to detention centers, some are beginning new lives in the United States.
New drone video shows thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border. Tents can be seen crowded together. Some people carrying belongings are wading across the Rio Grande, some on their way to Texas and others back to Mexico.
By ELLIOT SPAGAT, MARIA VERZA and JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion.
Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands. The official, with direct knowledge of operations who was not authorized to discuss the matter and thus spoke on condition of anonymity
Many have been released with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, an outcome that requires less processing time from Border Patrol agents than ordering an appearance in immigration court and points to the speed at which authorities are moving, the official said.
The Homeland Security Department has been busing Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley along the Texas border, and this week added flights to Tucson, Arizona, the official said. They are processed by the Border Patrol at those locations.
A second U.S. official, also with direct knowledge and speaking on the condition of anonymity, said large numbers of Haitians were being processed under immigration laws and not being placed on expulsion flights to Haiti that started Sunday. The official couldn't be more specific about how many.