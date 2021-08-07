Officials: N. Carolina woman buried in concrete at home

NEWLAND, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete, a sheriff’s investigator said.

An autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls, were found in the basement, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

Her death was discovered this past week days after the sheriff’s office filed a missing person’s report on July 30 for Keene, who had last been in contact with her family in mid-June, multiple news reports said. The cause of death was homicide, according to authorities.

“She had blunt force trauma to the head as well as strangulation by ligature — it was a belt,” sheriff’s Det. Tim Austin told WBTV in Charlotte, which is 110 miles (177 kilometers) miles southeast of Linville Falls.

The Avery sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation said a woman hired by Keene’s family to be her live-in caretaker was a person of interest in the case, according to news outlets.