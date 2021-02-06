Officials plead: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader

Health officials fear the game could seed new cases at exactly the wrong time. Just this week, the new coronavirus strain that spread quickly in the United Kingdom was confirmed in Kansas after turning up in several other states. Other highly contagious variants also have scientists worried. States are in a race to vaccinate before the newcomers become widespread and additional strains emerge.

After a long year of shutdowns, it remains to be seen whether Americans will heed the warnings for an event that was watched by more than 100 million people last year. The fact that it's Tom Brady seeking his seventh Super Bowl victory against Kansas City's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, only adds to the intrigue surrounding the game.

Rowton, who goes to games wearing an arrowhead on his head and a cape signed by players, won't be hugging strangers this year. But he won't exactly be following the advice of health officials either: He plans to eat barbecue and watch the game in a friend's basement “man cave." He will be unmasked with about 10 other fans.