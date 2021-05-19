 Skip to main content
Officials: Prison sergeant smuggled meth-laced lollipops
Officials: Prison sergeant smuggled meth-laced lollipops

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prison sergeant was caught smuggling meth-laced lollipops into the facility where she worked, investigators said.

Warrants released Friday show that Dana Fisher, 39, has been charged with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.

A contraband officer at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution thought the wrappers on Blow Pops that Fisher brought in appeared as if they had been altered with glue, the state Department of Corrections said.

Some of the lollipops tested positive for drugs. Investigators are examining other bags of candy that she brought into the prison.

Fisher, of Savannah, was fired after her arrest, according to the department. It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

