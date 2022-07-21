 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials: Sergeant charged with grabbing officer by throat

  • 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida police sergeant who was recorded grabbing a colleague by the neck when she tried to deescalate a situation involving a suspect is facing four criminal charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease was charged Wednesday with battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a civilian, according to a Broward State Attorney's Office news release. Pullease was previously placed on paid administrative leave.

The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty last November, five days after the altercation with the other officer. The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him, officials said.

The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed. Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.

People are also reading…

The investigation was conducted by Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Pullease.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News