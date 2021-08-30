Officials withhold school board salaries over mask mandates

“We’re going to fight to protect parent’s rights to make health care decisions for their children," Corcoran said in a statement. “They know what is best for their children.”

Corcoran said elected officials, like the school board members, cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow. He said the board members pledged to uphold the Constitution but were not doing so.

Meanwhile, a Tallahassee circuit judge on Friday agreed with a group of parents who argued in a lawsuit that DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper said an executive order issued by DeSantis that served as the basis for the health department's emergency rule is without legal authority.

Cooper said his ruling wouldn't go into effect until it is put into writing, which he asked the parents’ lawyers to complete by Monday. Craig Whisenhunt, one of the attorneys representing the parents, said they complied and expect the ruling to take effect this week.

The governor’s office has said that Cooper’s decision wasn’t based on the law, and the state will appeal it.