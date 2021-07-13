Officiating at a wedding? Prepare, share, get out of the way

I was joining a long list of first-time officiants. The Universal Life Church says it has ordained more than 20 million people and it is not the only organization offering the service.

The wedding planning website The Knot says its data shows 51% of couples in 2020 had a friend or family member officiate their wedding, an increase from 37% in 2015. And according to the 2020 Brides American Wedding Study, 25% of couples are married by a friend or family member.

“Modern couples want to say ‘I do,’ in their own way, and this includes the person who marries them," Brides magazine's associate editorial director Anna Price Olson said. “In working with someone who knows them so intimately, a couple is able to shape the ceremony into exactly what they want, making both the ceremony itself, and the experience of creating it, more personal for both the couple and their guests.”

Leaning on my three decades of sportswriting experience in Michigan, I peppered Ryan and Natalie with questions. I talked with them separately and together. I fact-checked my notes, of course, and I also left some of the details I'd gleaned as surprises that I hoped would make them laugh and cry.