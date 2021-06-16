Ohio House expels former Republican speaker in historic vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Members of the Ohio House expelled a defiant Larry Householder, the indicted Republican ex-speaker, in a bipartisan vote Wednesday, invoking their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.

The GOP-controlled House voted 75-21 to remove Householder, of Perry County, approving a resolution that stated he was not suited for office because of the indictment.

“I have not nor have I ever taken a bribe or solicited or been solicited for taking a bribe,” said Householder, as he reiterated his innocence on the House floor before he was expelled.

The full House took to a vote after Republican lawmakers forced the measure to the floor instead of waiting for the expulsion resolution to work through the committee process.

Reps. Brian Stewart and Mark Fraizer, both Republicans representing districts that border Householder’s, encouraged their colleagues to “do the right thing” and remove Householder from his seat.

“This has been a distraction. This has been a stain on the institution and it is time for us to come together as one body,” Fraizer said, adding that “this institution is greater than any one man.”