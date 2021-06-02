Ohio Lottery announces 2nd Vax-a-Million incentive winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio residents who were recently vaccinated may want to answer their phone on Vax-A-Million days, even if the number isn't familiar. It might be Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the other end.

The Ohio Lottery announced the next winners of the state's Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prizes Wednesday at the end of the lottery's Cash Explosion TV show.

Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, won the $1 million prize and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County, won the college scholarship.

More than 3.2 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up from the 2.8 million who had registered for last week’s drawing. More than 133,000 children entered their names for the scholarship, up from just over 104,000 last week.

Wednesday is also the day that the last statewide orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus expire.

The only virus-related restrictions that will remain in place after Wednesday are those involving nursing homes and assisted living facilities. But businesses and schools will still be able to require masks and social distancing, if they choose to do so.

DeWine continues to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear masks if not vaccinated.