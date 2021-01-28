Ohio police chief forced out in wake of Andre Hill killing

“We implemented dozens of reforms geared toward accountability, transparency, and strengthening public trust,” Quinlan said. “Someone else will now carry those priorities forward, and I will help and support them in any way I can."

In late December, Columbus officer Adam Coy was fired after shooting Hill three days before Christmas as Hill walked out of a garage holding a cellphone. Anger over the killing grew as bodycam video showed that multiple responding officers failed to help Hill as he lay moaning on a garage floor.

Quinlan has said the 47-year-old Hill would be alive if not for officers’ inactions, and promised an investigation of all involved.

“We can’t effectively police if we don’t have the trust and the partnerships that we need to move forward, so we cannot tolerate any type of individual officer bringing discredit upon the division, or policing as a profession,” Quinlan said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month.

Scott Woods, a local community activist who had previously called for Quinlan’s resignation, was happy to hear the news but remained concerned the decision was strictly performative