Ohio police fatally shoot teen swinging knife; verdict gives hope to Black America; 5 years without Prince

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

These headlines are in the news this morning: Ohio police release bodycam video showing fatal shooting of teen girl swinging knife; Chauvin conviction offers some hope, if only fleeting, to Black America; a tribute to Prince five years after his death.

TOP STORIES

Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police shot and killed a teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife Tuesday, according to bodycam footage from the officer who fired the shots just minutes before the verdict in George Floyd’s killing was read.