Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case
Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case

Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case

FILE - Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

 Andrew Welsh-Huggins

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. The charges Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, faces also include dereliction of duty for failure to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy and another officer responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call after 1 a.m. on Dec. 22 about a car in front of his house in the city’s northwest side that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released in December.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. There is no audio because the officer hadn’t activated the body camera; an automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio.

Hill was on the garage floor for several minutes without an officer on the scene coming to his aid.

