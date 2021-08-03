Ohio primaries may signal mood of 2022 midterm race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of special congressional primaries Tuesday in Ohio could serve as litmus tests for the moods of the Republican and Democratic parties heading into next year's mid-term elections.

After the stinging defeat of one of his endorsed congressional candidates in Texas last week, former President Donald Trump's sway as a kingmaker among Republicans is being tested in central Ohio's 15th Congressional District.

He has endorsed coal lobbyist Mike Carey from among a formidable field of 11 GOP primary contenders for the seat vacated by Republican Steve Stivers in May, while Stivers has backed one of three sitting lawmakers in the race — state Rep. Jeff LaRe — for the job.

The GOP field also includes state Sens. Stephanie Kunze and Bob Peterson, who each have garnered some key endorsements. Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof put his support behind Peterson on Monday.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy expert, faces Greg Betts, a former Army officer and decorated combat veteran, for the nomination.