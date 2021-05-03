Ohio State plans program to settle with more abuse victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University said Monday it is planning an individual settlement program that could help resolve more of the remaining claims over alleged sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss, the team doctor accused of abusing hundreds of young men during his two decades there.

In court filings, it revealed its intent to launch an “individual settlement program” this month for plaintiffs from five of the ongoing lawsuits, and said it's committed to providing an average settlement of up to about $252,000 per person. That's also the average of the nearly $47 million in settlements reached previously for 185 of the plaintiffs.

The program might provide a way for some of the remaining accusers to resolve their case and end their involvement even if others continue their litigation.

Messages seeking comment were left for some of the lead plaintiffs and lawyers in the remaining cases.

Ohio State has publicly apologized for school officials’ failure to stop Strauss during his tenure despite receiving complaints about him. It pledged a “monetary resolution” for those he harmed.