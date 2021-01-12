Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A school district that voted to allow employees to be armed after a deadly shooting is fighting a court ruling that says they must first provide police-level training to those employees.

Madison Local Schools in southwestern Ohio permitted the arming of its employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.

A Butler County judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that school staff did not need extensive training because they are not law enforcement officers. The district’s policy requires 24 hours of training for staff carrying concealed weapons.

The parents appealed to the 12th District Court of Appeals, which ruled last March that Ohio law requires anyone who carries firearms in schools to have undergone a minimum of 728 hours of law enforcement training.

The Ohio Supreme Court scheduled arguments Tuesday morning for and against the district’s position.

Parents maintain the state appeals court made the correct decision, saying state law is clear that schools can't hire employees who are armed who don't go through police officer training.