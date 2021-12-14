OJ Simpson a 'completely free man'; parole ends in Nevada

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. The 74-year-old former football hero, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, the day after a hearing before the Nevada state Board of Parole, Kim Yoko Smith, spokeswoman for the Nevada State Police, said Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
Jason Bean
LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man.
The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
"Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now," said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's lawyer in Las Vegas.
Simpson declined an immediate interview, LaVergne said, and the attorney declined to talk about Simpson's future plans, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.
Simpson had told parole officials before his Oct. 1, 2017, release from prison that he planned to move to Florida.
He instead moved to a gated community in Las Vegas, where he plays golf and frequently takes to Twitter to offer opinions about college and pro sports, especially football.
"Life is fine," he told The Associated Press during a June 2019 interview.
Simpson's saga makes him, in the words of one of his Las Vegas trial lawyers, one of the most famous people on the planet.
Jason Bean
He grew up in public housing in San Francisco, attended the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy as college football's best player in 1968. He became an NFL Hall of Famer and the first running back to gain 2,000 yards in a season with the Buffalo Bills in 1973. He acted in movies and served as a rent-a-car company pitchman and a football commentator.
In what became known as "The Trial of the Century," he was acquitted in 1995 of the double slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.
The trial was the focus of gavel-to-gavel TV coverage, with Simpson represented by a legal "Dream Team" that included the late Johnnie Cochran Jr. and F. Lee Bailey.
In a separate case more than a decade later, Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas and sentenced to prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers in a cramped room at an off-strip Las Vegas casino hotel.
Simpson insisted he only wanted to retrieve personal mementoes and items stolen from him following his acquittal in the double killings.
He had been found liable for the deaths in 1997 by a California civil court jury that ordered him to pay $33.5 million to victims' families.
Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison for armed robbery.
His original parole discharge date was Sept. 29, 2022. By last summer, that date had been moved up for good behavior to Feb. 9. The Nevada Board of Parole majority that ultimately granted his early discharge after a Nov. 30 hearing cut his term by about three more months for good behavior.
While on parole, in 2019, Simpson sued a Las Vegas Strip resort that banned him two years earlier. He alleged unnamed employees defamed him by telling a celebrity news site he had been drunk, disruptive and unruly.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas argued Simpson couldn't be defamed because his reputation was already tarnished by his criminal and civil trials, and by his conviction and imprisonment in Nevada.
The two sides reached a March 31 out-of-court settlement for terms that neither disclosed.
LaVergne said in June that Simpson also would continue to fight court orders that he owes at least $60 million in judgments stemming from the 1994 killings.
Lowest-rated reality TV shows of all time
Intro
Reality television, launched in its current form by MTV’s “The Real World,” is one of the most incoherent but simultaneously illuminating creations of the last quarter century. What began as a window into Generation X soon has since become an at-times frightening template for the next generation as they enter young adulthood.
We are a country that films everything, shares our private spaces, and constantly broadcasts our beliefs in one of many public Confessionals. This former glimpse into the lives of “real” people has turned into a bizarre distortion of the world— offering altered views of what business, relationships, and competition really are.
With hundreds of shows now vying for viewers,
Stacker analyzed IMDb data to compile a list of the lowest-rated reality TV series since the genre’s inception, focusing on shows with over 1,000 IMDb votes.
The shows range from the fairly harmless to the downright morally disastrous— along with a few that are so bad they just might be good.
Greenlight Films
#100. Criss Angel Mindfreak
- IMDb user rating: 5.8
- Years on the air: 2005–2010
Criss Angel first appeared on TV in 1994 on ABC’s “Secrets.” A&E’s show follows magician Criss Angel as he performs street magic and illusion-based public stunts. Angel in October 2018 wrapped up his Vegas show, “Mindfreak Live,” after more than 4,000 shows.
Angel Productions Incorporated
#99. Undercover Boss
- IMDb user rating: 5.8
- Years on the air: 2010–present
In case the world needed more reasons not to trust upper management, each episode of “Undercover Boss” features a higher-up posing as an entry-level worker to experience how the other side lives and works. Each episode ends with the boss absorbing tough-earned lessons about how workers could be treated better.
CNBC
#98. America's Got Talent
- IMDb user rating: 5.8
- Years on the air: 2006–present
Another competition show from the mind of “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell, “America’s Got Talent” is a talent show in the same format. The show winnows the giant pool of contestants down to a small cadre by the time the live shows start. By the finale, the judges and fan voters must decide whose odd talent deserves the grand prize. This is the only show where a martial artist and a dog trainer have both won $1 million.
FremantleMedia
#97. My Strange Addiction
- IMDb user rating: 5.7
- Years on the air: 2010–2015
“My Strange Addiction” was released in 2010 and tells stories of people with wild obsessions like living cats and getting stung by bees thousands of times. One can surely find a better way to their time than listening to someone trying to overcome their affinity for eating deodorant sticks.
20 West Productions
#96. Gene Simmons: Family Jewels
- IMDb user rating: 5.7
- Years on the air: 2006–2012
Much of television is derivative, but the derivation feels especially obvious in the reality genre. “Gene Simmons: Family Jewels” is a slightly tawdrier version of “The Osbournes.” The magic of “The Osbournes’” first season was that Ozzy and his family seemed real. As you can imagine from a man who wore face paint throughout his career, “Family Jewels” does not feel like an unvarnished look at the life in the Simmons home.
Kathy Hutchins // Shutterstock
#95. 100 Humans: Life's Questions. Answered.
- IMDb user rating: 5.7
- Years on the air: 2020–present
Wonder what questions 100 humans could pose to create a reality television show? “100 Humans: Life's Questions. Answered.” explores everything from the best age to be alive to how to be happy. The Netflix show creates experiments to find answers to the mysteries of being human. Socrates would not be a fan.
Shed Media
#94. Pimp My Ride
- IMDb user rating: 5.7
- Years on the air: 2004–2007
"Pimp My Ride" elaborately renovated cars that didn't look as though they could pass an emissions test. Lead by rapper Xzibit, the customizations installed weren't what you'd expect to be offered at the dealership, and ranged from wildly impractical to outright dysfunctional. Oh, you like fish—how would you like to drive a car with five exotic fish tanks shaped like a branzino?
MTV
#93. Fear Factor
- IMDb user rating: 5.7
- Years on the air: 2001–2012
After the mega-success of CBS’s “Survivor,” which forced regular people to go through extreme conditions for the chance to win $1 million, NBC launched “Fear Factor,” which made regular people eat inedible food and complete scary stunts for money. While “Survivor” was an intricate enough game to create a whole world of social strategy, “Fear Factor” was more about host Joe Rogan encouraging people to eat worms. In 2011, the network brought the show back for a short-lived run after being off the air for several years.
Endemol Entertainment
#92. You've Been Framed!
- IMDb user rating: 5.6
- Years on the air: 1990–present
In the same spirit of “America’s Funniest Videos,” “You’ve Been Framed!” is the British version of wacky accidents filmed by ordinary people. The show is seen through Harry Hill's unique perspective that reinforces that laughter is the best medicine, especially when someone else is screwing up.
Action Time
#91. American Gladiators
- IMDb user rating: 5.6
- Years on the air: 2008–2010
The original “American Gladiators” that ran from 1989 to 1996 was bad, but also incredible—with plenty of Spandex and bad haircuts. The reboot, hosted by Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali, was considered redundant. Earnest ‘80s and ‘90s culture is intriguing—adding any contrivance to a show already overrun with well-oiled artifice becomes hard to watch.
Will Ragozzino // Getty Images
#90. Say Yes to the Dress
- IMDb user rating: 5.6
- Years on the air: 2007–present
Some say it was President Eisenhower who first warned us about the wedding industrial complex. Unfortunately, we didn’t heed the words Ike possibly said, and now every element of a wedding has been turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment with a bill to match. “Say Yes to the Dress” lets audiences watch a bride pick her dream dress for her big day: We see what she thinks would work, how wrong she usually is, and how hard it is to convince Grandma to let her show a little skin.
Half Yard Productions
#89. The Osbournes
- IMDb user rating: 5.6
- Years on the air: 2002–2005
Right as Pat Boone’s crooning cover of “Crazy Train” came on at the beginning of this MTV reality show, it was clear “The Osbournes” would be a special television program. The show followed the wild domestic life of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. The rest of the Osbourne family—his wife Sharon, and his two punk kids Jack and Kelly—is equally as entertaining. The family’s other daughter, Aimee, declined to be a part of the show. The Osbournes were a bit like a strung-out, technicolored, cuddly version of the Sopranos.
Kathy Hutchins // Shutterstock
#88. Teens React
- IMDb user rating: 5.5
- Years on the air: 2011–present
“Teens React” is a YouTube series—part of the series that has different-aged people react to pieces of pop culture. In this version, people older than 12 and younger than 20 react to topics including movies, viral videos, and presidential debates. “Teens React to Game of Thrones” has more than 4.7 million views.
Teens React
#87. Ax Men
- IMDb user rating: 5.5
- Years on the air: 2008–present
Another entry in the genre of unique jobs reality TV, “Ax Men” follows logging crews in America’s northwest and southeast forests. As is always the case, the show focuses on the rugged men who do the work, and the dangers they face. In 2016, Gabe Rygaard, who frequently appeared on the series, was killed in a car accident.
History
#86. Vanderpump Rules
- IMDb user rating: 5.5
- Years on the air: 2013–present
The Bravo series follows struggling actors and models who work at a West-Hollywood restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” One of the keys to reality television is the right blend of insane protagonists and believability—but the actors’ acting falls short on “Vanderpump Rules.”
Evolution Media
#85. LA Ink
- IMDb user rating: 5.5
- Years on the air: 2007–present
This TLC reality show is a spin-off of a similarly lackluster tattoo shop reality series, “Miami Ink.” “LA Ink” follows Kat Von D—who left the Miami tattoo studio because of a dispute with her co-stars—out to Los Angeles, where she opens a shop of her own. As you’d expect, Von D continually clashes and fires coworkers throughout the seasons.
Photo Works // Shutterstock
#84. America's Next Top Model
- IMDb user rating: 5.5
- Years on the air: 2003–present
In this serialized competition show, aspiring models move into a house and compete in a series of weekly events to find out who is cut out for the world of super modeling. The key to the show, which has just begun its 24th season, is host and judge Tyra Banks. Already one of the top-earning models by the early 2000s, the show took her and her use of the word ‘fierce’ to a whole nother level of fame.
10 by 10 Entertainment
#83. The Girls Next Door
- IMDb user rating: 5.4
- Years on the air: 2005–present
This E! reality series took viewers inside the strange world of the Playboy Mansion and Hugh Hefner’s personal life. The first five seasons were interesting in a voyeuristic sense, and Hefner’s girlfriends Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson were charming enough to carry the show. When Hefner dumped them all for two 19-year-old twins before the sixth season, it got too dark to keep watching.
Alta Loma Entertainment
#82. The Biggest Loser
- IMDb user rating: 5.4
- Years on the air: 2004–present
NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” is a competition show where contestants work with intense personal trainers to lose shocking amounts of weight each week. Because this is a network reality show rather than a cable show, episodes feature heartbreaking backstories and end with the dramatic weight loss that hopefully contributes to contestants being happier and healthier in their lives.
The White House // Wikimedia Commons
#81. Big Brother
- IMDb user rating: 5.4
- Years on the air: 2000–present
Based on a Dutch series, “Big Brother” puts 10 people in a house rigged with cameras everywhere, and forces them to interact with only their housemates. Throughout the season, the housemates compete and vote on who to evict until the eventual winner emerges. The key to the game is to not go insane—it’s similar to “Survivor,” but instead of an island, contestants are stranded on a soundstage.
You may also like: 50 famous firsts from TV history
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images
#80. Paranormal State
- IMDb user rating: 5.3
- Years on the air: 2007–present
The producers behind “Paranormal State” deserve a pat on the back; they managed to find a truly out-there college club—Penn State’s Paranormal Research Society—and turn it into a TV show. The A&E series follows the group of amateur ghost hunters as they search for paranormal activity at haunted locations. That these reality ghost shows keep popping up is the only truly terrifying part of this clunker of a series.
A&E
#79. The Moment of Truth
- IMDb user rating: 5.2
- Years on the air: 2008–present
“The Moment of Truth” is a game show that ran for one season on Fox. Each contestant takes a polygraph test, and then must tell the truth—based on the results of the polygraph—in front of a studio audience. Obviously, as the value of questions rises, the answers are more personal.
Lighthearted Entertainment
#78. Bachelor in Paradise
- IMDb user rating: 5.2
- Years on the air: 2014–present
For viewers who are looking to find faith in the power of love, “
Bachelor in Paradise” is the ultimate second chance as former contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” get another chance to discover love with former contestants in exotic locations. Although production was sidetracked due to the pandemic, “Bachelor in Paradise” will return on August 16.
Next Entertainment
#77. Supernanny
- IMDb user rating: 5.2
- Years on the air: 2005–2020
Originally a British series, “Supernanny” is a reality show where nanny Jo Frost arrives at the homes of parents with difficult kids, and completely transforms the children. Frost is a wonderfully stern Brit with a heart of gold—she’s basically “The Dog Whisperer” for children.
Ricochet Television
#75. Prank Encounters
- IMDb user rating: 5.2
- Years on the air: 2019–present
The hidden-camera prank show reveals the horror of becoming the unsuspecting star of a reality show witnessing bizarre moments in your life.
A haunted mansion, ancient burial ground and and spider-infested home are some of the sites in the 2021 season of “Prank Encounters.”
Propagate
#74. Love Island
- IMDb user rating: 5.2
- Years on the air: 2015–present
What do you get when you combine
matchmaking and Las Vegas with a revolving door of singles on the hunt for romance and a cash prize? Singles who stop swiping Tinder long enough to watch the show on CBS escape to a world full of drama, drinks and delusion. Cheers to be a castaway on “Love Island.”
ITV Studios
#73. Geordie Shore
- IMDb user rating: 5.2
- Years on the air: 2011–present
The
Geordie Shore gang travels the world, but ultimately love nothing better than raising their glass and lowering the bar to live and work in Newcastle. MTV’s reality show features nude tub parties, shag pads and steamy moments.
Lime Pictures
#72. Minute to Win It
- IMDb user rating: 5.1
- Years on the air: 2010–2014
The clock is ticking on “Minute to Win It” as contestants scramble to
complete 10 challenges using household items to win $1 million. Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri hosts the NBC game show that allow ninjas and warriors to dazzle audiences while showcasing their dexterity and determination.
Friday Television
#71. The City
- IMDb user rating: 5.1
- Years on the air: 2008–present
This show is a spin-off of MTV’s “The Hills,” which was a spin-off of “Laguna Beach,” which was brought to air because of the success of “The O.C.” “The City” follows Whitney Port, who heads to New York to work for a famous designer. “The Hills” lucked into many great characters, and two of the greatest villains in reality show history, but “The City” never hit the same kinetic magnificence.
You may also like: 50 TV ads that made history
MTV Productions
#70. Storage Wars: Texas
- IMDb user rating: 5.1
- Years on the air: 2011–present
A spin-off of “Storage Wars,” “Storage Wars: Texas” follows a group of people bidding on storage lockers that are past due for rent, only this time in Texas!
Original Productions
#69. Mountain Monsters
- IMDb user rating: 5.1
- Years on the air: 2013–present
Who knew people would tune in to watch
hillbilly hunters on the prowl in West Virginia? It is a tad bit scary that “Mountain Monsters” has enjoyed eight years of Appalachian aberrations.
American Chainsaws
#68. Cribs
- IMDb user rating: 5.1
- Years on the air: 2000–present
MTV’s “Cribs” takes the audience inside and outside the extravagant mansions of celebrities on fun, personality-driven tours. The show coined the catchphrase, “This is where the magic happens,” which the celebrities habitually say before opening the doors to their bedrooms. The most-watched episode is the hour-long Mariah Carey special.
MTV
#67. The X Factor
- IMDb user rating: 5.1
- Years on the air: 2011–2013
Another Simon Cowell creation, “The X Factor” may be seen as Fox’s attempt to double down on “American Idol.” The show, which also had singers competing for a record deal by gaining votes from judges and viewers, was so close to “American Idol” that creator Simon Fuller sued Cowell. The show ran through a fair amount of judges, including Cowell, Paula Abdul, L.A. Reid, and Britney Spears.
s_bukley // Shutterstock
#66. Breaking Amish
- IMDb user rating: 5.0
- Years on the air: 2012–2014
TLC’s “Breaking Amish”
explores life outside the Amish world for five members who have left the stringent community. Viewers followed the five brave men and women as they pursue a new life in New York City. Wondering what happened to the courageous crew? Watch the spinoff series “Return to Amish.”
Hot Snakes Media
#65. Afflicted
- IMDb user rating: 5.0
- Years on the air: 2018–present
The producers of the Emmy-award winning series “Intervention” pull back the curtain to reveal
patients with chronic illness hoping to find answers and solutions. The Netflix series digs deep into puzzling illnesses as costs soar, families struggle and the clock ticks.
Doc Shop Productions
#63. Mob Wives
- IMDb user rating: 5.0
- Years on the air: 2011–2016
VH1 launched “Mob Wives” as a show that followed four women whose husbands had been arrested and incarcerated for mob-related crimes. As the show went on, a few more mob wives were added to the cast—this show is a creative, if a bit dark, take on “The Real Housewives” extended universe.
VH1
#62. Chrisley Knows Best
- IMDb user rating: 5.0
- Years on the air: 2014–present
Another family reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” follows the Georgia-based Chrisley family. Multimillionaire Todd Chrisley is a real estate mogul with five kids and many eccentricities. The wife and mother, Julie, plays a rock-solid role in the family and has spoken out about her battle against breast cancer.
Kathy Hutchins // Shutterstock
#61. The Real World
- IMDb user rating: 5.0
- Years on the air: 1992–present
“The Real World” is the longest-running reality TV show creating a new narrative for television and the meaning of reality. As noted in the introduction, “The Real World,” is one of the most incoherent but simultaneously illuminating creations of the last quarter century. What began as a window into Generation X soon has since become an at-times frightening template for the next generation as they enter young adulthood.
BMP
#60. Dog the Bounty Hunter
- IMDb user rating: 5.0
- Years on the air: 2003–2012
Ga Fullner // Shutterstock
#59. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- IMDb user rating: 5.0
- Years on the air: 2010–present
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is the sixth in Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise. Just as in every other version, this iteration features a group of wealthy frenemies who love dramatic dinner parties and lavish trips that end in fights. The Beverly Hills cast centers around “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer’s wife, as well as his ex-wife, former child actress Kim Richards, and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump.
Evolution Media
#57. Shahs of Sunset
- IMDb user rating: 4.8
- Years on the air: 2009–present
For over a decade audiences have been watching “Shahs of Sunset,” a Ryan Seacrest production that shadows a crew of Persian-American friends navigating life and work in Los Angeles juggling family and cultural traditions.
New cast members and drama are revealed in the current season.
Ryan Seacrest Productions
#56. Hogan Knows Best
- IMDb user rating: 4.8
- Years on the air: 2005–present
VH1’s “Hogan Knows Best” follows the domestic life of pro-wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan and his family. A lot of the show’s action centered around Hogan’s daughter Brooke and her burgeoning singing career. The result was a spin-off called “Brooke Knows Best.”
You may also like: Top 100 TV shows of the '60s
s_bukley // Shutterstock
#55. Rock of Love with Bret Michaels
- IMDb user rating: 4.8
- Years on the air: 2007–present
VH1’s “Rock of Love” is proof that romance ain’t dead, baby! The show brought 25 women together to compete for the chance to date Poison frontman and everyday bandana-wearer Bret Michaels. Shockingly, the resulting relationship did not last—but that did allow for two more seasons.
Debby Wong // Shutterstock
#54. Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County
- IMDb user rating: 4.8
- Years on the air: 2004–2006
In response to the gigantically successful show, “The O.C.,” MTV launched “Laguna Beach” as the real-life version of Orange County teenagers. By following the rich, popular kids at Laguna Beach High School, the show gives a window into the over-the-top, incredibly dramatic way the cast lives. Employing a narrator, senior Lauren Conrad, and what felt like a fair amount of scripted action, the show lived in the middle-ground between soap opera and reality show.
Go Go Luckey Productions
#53. Hardcore Pawn
- IMDb user rating: 4.8
- Years on the air: 2009–2015
This truTV series follows the Gold family-owned pawn shop, American Jewelry and Loan, in Detroit. The show highlights a fascinating sibling rivalry between Les Gold’s two kids, Seth and Ashley, providing much of the action. The first episode was the network’s most-watched series premiere ever.
Tinxi // Shutterstock
#52. Ex on the Beach
- IMDb user rating: 4.7
- Years on the air: 2014–2020
Based on the British show with the same moniker,
“Ex on the Beach” features reality TV stars thinking they are headed for a vacation on a beach only to discover their exes on the shore. Secrets, scandal and drama created anything but paradise for the surprised stars.
Whizz Kid Entertainment
#51. Made in Chelsea
- IMDb user rating: 4.7
- Years on the air: 2011–present
“Made in Chelsea” follows a gaggle of young friends through the tony borough, Chelsea and Kensington.
Jamie Lening, 32, recently announced that he is leaving the show as he feels he has aged out.
E4productions
#50. Bad Girls Club
- IMDb user rating: 4.7
- Years on the air: 2006–present
Created by Bunim-Murray Productions, the team behind “The Real World,” “Bad Girls Club” puts seven women in a house together. Because each cast member is chosen specifically for their ability to be a tough and charismatic woman, the verbal and physical sparring become much realer than on Bunim-Murray’s most famous franchise. During their three months in the mansion, the women fight almost constantly.
BMP
#49. Dance Moms
- IMDb user rating: 4.7
- Years on the air: 2011–present
"Dance Moms” follows a highly competitive Pittsburgh-based, young girls’ dance troupe. The show’s action comes from the often irrational and overheated interactions between teacher Abby Lee Miller and the dancers’ mothers. At the end of each week, Miller gives tough critiques to each of the young dancers in her troupe.
Collins Avenue Productions
#48. Dancing with the Stars
- IMDb user rating: 4.7
- Years on the air: 2005–present
ABC’s mega-hit “Dancing with the Stars” is an odd, but simple premise: take a collection of famous people, have them dance with professional dance partners, and then let America vote on who goes home. The most interesting part of “Dancing with the Stars” is how it has become a career rehabilitation program for those who have damaged their names—TV chef Paula Deen, Majority Leader Tom Delay, and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, to name a few.
Serecki // Wikimedia Commons
#47. The Millionaire Matchmaker
- IMDb user rating: 4.6
- Years on the air: 2008–2015
In each episode of “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” the audience sees millionaires receive tips before dates with attractive potential mates. The premise—that even millionaires need help finding love—feels like it was dreamed up by a producer. But the show follows Patti Stanger, who actually runs a Beverly Hills service called Millionaire’s Club that does just that.
The Millionaire Matchmaker
#46. Cheaters
- IMDb user rating: 4.6
- Years on the air: 2000–present
“Cheaters” doesn’t waste time with any of the varnish of newer reality series—it feels more like “Cops” for infidelity. The show employs a team of private investigators with hidden cameras to catch the suspected cheating partner. Each investigation ends with a confrontation, with the wronged partner jumping out of nowhere to unleash at their cheating lover—it’s comparable to the most unhinged episode of “Candid Camera” imaginable.
Bobby Goldstein Productions
#45. I Love New York
- IMDb user rating: 4.6
- Years on the air: 2007–2020
To truly understand “I Love New York
,” we must go back a few decades. In 1986, Rick Rubin tried to sign Chuck D to Def Jam Records, who insisted that Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav be signed as well. By the late ‘80s, Public Enemy’s revolutionary rap was topping the charts, and Flavor Flav’s large clock necklaces were becoming legendary. A couple of decades later, VH1 created “Flavor of Love,” a dating show that poked fun at Flav the way “Rock of Love” lovingly mocked Bret Michaels. The standout contestant was Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Twenty-one years after Rubin signed Flav, Pollard received her own deal—this time to star on a reality program where men compete for her heart.
VH1 Television
#44. Wife Swap
- IMDb user rating: 4.6
- Years on the air: 2004–2020
“Wife Swap” takes two couples from vastly different lives and swaps their spouses for two weeks. For the first week, the new wife must live by the original family rules, but in week two, she can start to run the house the way she does her own. There was always a conciliatory moment at the end when both families met and talked.
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images
#43. Lizard Lick Towing
- IMDb user rating: 4.6
- Years on the air: 2011–present
Set in North Carolina’s unincorporated community of Lizard Lick, “Lizard Lick Towing” follows a gruff team of towers as they repossess people’s property. Ironically enough, this truTV reality show is notorious for staging the altercations between the Lizard Lick Towing team and people getting their vehicles repossessed.
Lizard Lick Towing
#42. Haunted
- IMDb user rating: 4.6
- Years on the air: 2018–present
Real-life horror is revealed as people
share terrifying tales through graphic recreations on the Netflix series “Haunted.” Ghouls, demons and dread unfold as viewers watch abuse, delusion and trauma unfold.
Netflix
#41. Storage Hunters
- IMDb user rating: 4.5
- Years on the air: 2011–present
This truTV series follows eccentric teams of bidders looking for treasures in repossessed lockers. The show works because of extensive editing—we see more great finds than you would in reality. It’s likely that the majority of these storage lockers are holding an old bike and a box of knick-knacks leftover from the previous owner’s last move.
T Group Productions
#40. Flavor of Love
- IMDb user rating: 4.5
- Years on the air: 2006–present
After Public Enemy hype-man Flavor Flav’s memorable appearance on “The Surreal Life,” it was clear he was ready to bring his bizarre, excitable persona to a franchise of his own. “Flavor of Love” posits that “The Bachelor” would be more interesting if instead of watching a boring, cookie-cutter person find love, audiences watched women compete for the heart of Mr. ‘Yeah Boy!’ himself.
Back9Network // Wikimedia Commons
#39. The Real Housewives of New York City
- IMDb user rating: 4.5
- Years on the air: 2008–present
“The Real Housewives of New York City” was the follow-up to the original “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Initially conceived as a show called “Manhattan Moms,” most of the cast of are not actually housewives. Original cast member Bethenny Frankel went on to launch Skinny Girl Vodka in 2011, which she later sold for an estimated $100 million.
Ricochet Television
#38. Jon & Kate Plus 8
- IMDb user rating: 4.5
- Years on the air: 2007–2009
TLC’s “Jon & Kate Plus 8” was a family reality show about a hectic, but energetic family. Jon and Kate Gosselin had twins and then got pregnant again—this time they had sextuplets. This show was highly rated and the series was changed to “Kate Plus 8” once the couple split up.
Advanced Medical Productions Inc.
#37. Too Hot to Handle
- IMDb user rating: 4.5
- Years on the air: 2020–present
Abstinence is the ticket to win the grand prize of $100,00 on the
Netflix dating series. “Too Hot to Handle” features flawless singles romping around paradise trying to resist temptation. Can the hotties keep their pants on long enough to learn the lessons of sexual rehabilitation while keeping the audience entertained?
Talkback
#35. Sister Wives
- IMDb user rating: 4.4
- Years on the air: 2010–present
“Sister Wives” follows the polygamist life of Kody Brown, his four wives—Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn—and their 18 kids. The Browns are part of the Mormon fundamentalist sect Apostolic United Brethren. At the beginning of the show, an obstacle this family regularly dealt with was keeping their secret from the outside world.
TLC
#34. The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- IMDb user rating: 4.4
- Years on the air: 2008–present
The third installment in “The Real Housewives” franchise, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” follows the similar format of a wealthy group of female friends who travel, have lavish dinner parties, and fight.
s_bukley // Shutterstock
#32. Teen Mom 2
- IMDb user rating: 4.3
- Years on the air: 2011–present
“Teen Mom 2” follows the lives of the mothers from the second season of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant.” The entire machine of reality television runs on people who are intrigued by the chance at fame. In the case of “Teen Mom” and “16 and Pregnant,” the participants’ particular vulnerability makes it challenging to watch at times.
11th Street Productions
#31. Big Brother (UK)
- IMDb user rating: 4.2
- Years on the air: 2000–present
Playing by the same rules as the Dutch and American versions, the British Big Brother sets up a drama-heavy group of young adults in a house together and lets them loose. The object of the game is to remain, but the job is easier said than done among personalities scripted to be obnoxious.
Channel 4 Television Corporation
#30. The Real Housewives of Orange County
- IMDb user rating: 4.2
- Years on the air: 2006–2021
After the success of ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” Bravo jumped into the sexy housewife space with this reality show. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” rotated leading ladies in and out during its more than 10-year run, but only Vicki Gunvalson, wife of Donn Gunvalson and co-founder of an insurance company, remained throughout the entire run of the show.
s_bukley // Shutterstock
#29. The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- IMDb user rating: 4.1
- Years on the air: 2009–present
The fourth of “The Real Housewives” shows is set in New Jersey and follows another group of housewives. For this series, the wives are all related—either sisters or through marriage. Teresa Giudice, the only cast member to remain on the show for all eight seasons, spent 11 months in federal prison in 2015 for fraud.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
#28. Dr. Phil
- IMDb user rating: 4.1
- Years on the air: 2002–present
Dr. Phil McGraw, host of “Dr. Phil,” pioneered a daytime television spotlighting mental health issues over two decades ago. The show has granted over $35 million in services for its guests and is slated to run through 2023. “Dr. Phil” has
garnered numerous accolades and awards including 30 Emmy nominations, five PRISM Awards and a MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers) Media Award.
Harpo Productions
#27. American Idol
- IMDb user rating: 4.1
- Years on the air: 2002–present
At its peak in its fifth season, this singing competition show was receiving 30 million viewers per episode, which almost doubles the top-rated show of 2017. Because of its absolute ratings stranglehold, rival TV executives referred to it as the “Death Star.” Over the course of its run, it has launched the career of successful stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert.
Yashaswini.v1234 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. The Simple Life
- IMDb user rating: 3.9
- Years on the air: 2003–2007
Let us never forget—Paris Hilton was an important cultural figure in 2003. Weeks after her sex tape was leaked, “The Simple Life”—in which Hilton and Nicole Richie failed miserably and acted badly while attempting various blue collar jobs—premiered on Fox. At the time, Kim Kardashian was a little-known member of Hilton’s entourage—four years later, Kim’s own sex tape would leak soon before the premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Hilton has had a less public 2010s, but continues to be a huge success in the fashion and fragrance industries. Ritchie now stars in the NBC sitcom “Great News.”
By George Productions (II)
#24. Mystery Diners
- IMDb user rating: 3.7
- Years on the air: 2011–present
“Mystery Diners” haven been
helping restaurants uncover employee theft and fraud for a decade. Using cameras and actors “Mystery Diners” set the stage for employees to be caught in less than savory acts. Charles Stiles hosts the show that airs on the Food Network and has caught employees stealing lobsters, running a dating service and setting up a pop-up shop on the day that the restaurant was supposed to be closed.
T Group
#23. Teen Mom OG
- IMDb user rating: 3.6
- Years on the air: 2009–present
“Teen Mom OG” follows the lives of
four teens featured in MTV’’s “”16 and Pregrant” as they navigate life as young mothers. The show was originally called “Teen Mom” but was rebranded in season 5. The cast, including Bristol Palin, has had its share of behind-the-scenes drama.
11th Street Productions
#22. The Hills
- IMDb user rating: 3.6
- Years on the air: 2006–2010
A spin-off to “Laguna Beach,” this MTV series followed Lauren Conrad as she started a career in fashion. The standout of “The Hills” was Conrad’s roommate Heidi Montag and her boyfriend Spencer Pratt—considered one of the great reality TV villains in history. Just as “Laguna Beach” and “The City,” the show felt a bit scripted, but was still entertaining to watch for fans.
Done and Done Productions
#21. Jersey Shore
- IMDb user rating: 3.6
- Years on the air: 2009–2012
Fans of the show take “Jersey Shore” for what it is: trashy and tumultuous with characters too delusional or unaware to care about cameras. The series follows Pauly D, The Situation, JWoww, Snooki, Sammi, Ronnie and Vinnie—self-proclaimed ‘guidos’ and ‘guidettes’—as they fist-bump, workout, drink, fight, and fall in and out of love.
New York Television Festival // Shutterstock
#20. Life of Kylie
- IMDb user rating: 3.5
- Years on the air: 2017
The lifeline to
“Life of Kylie” was pulled shortly after its premiere on E! While the show did have some tough competition with “Game of Thrones” when it first aired, its less-than-stellar audience numbers ( 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic) were a foreshadow of its underwhelming appeal.
BMP
#19. Kendra
- IMDb user rating: 3.5
- Years on the air: 2009–2011
“Kendra” was a spin-off of the E! network’s show, “The Girls Next Door.” It followed the life of Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend and Playboy playmate Kendra Wilkinson after she left the Playboy Mansion. During the run of the show, she and NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett got engaged, married, and had a child. The theme song is by artist Too $hort, who was Wilkinson’s mentor on “Celebrity Rap Superstar.”
Krista Kennell // Shutterstock
#18. Utopia
- IMDb user rating: 3.4
- Years on the air: 2014
Fox paid an estimated $50 million to create this over-the-top reality series based on a Dutch show. The premise—15 men and women are placed in a remote setting for a year, surrounded by cameras 24/7, and allowed to create a society from scratch. Unfortunately, the show was a disaster and cancelled weeks into its planned year-long run.
Fox
#17. The Bachelorette
- IMDb user rating: 3.4
- Years on the air: 2003–present
With the exact same format as “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” places around 20 men in a house—and then on the road—as they compete for the chance to marry the bachelorette. The premise of one person dating so many people simultaneously before promptly choosing one to spend the rest of their life with is zany enough to create television magic. Interestingly, six of the 13 end couples from “The Bachelorette” are still together, but only one of the 21 marriages from “The Bachelor” is still kicking.
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images for Variety
#16. Khloé & Lamar
- IMDb user rating: 3.3
- Years on the air: 2011–2012
This “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” spin-off followed Khloé and Lamar Odom’s sometimes beautiful, but heartbreaking relationship. The show’s two seasons covered Odom’s trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks, and Khloé’s revelation that she might not be Robert Kardashian’s daughter. A few years after the show, the degree of Odom’s drug use came to light. For basketball and Kardashian fans, the story is a tragic one.
BMP
#15. 19 Kids and Counting
- IMDb user rating: 3.3
- Years on the air: 2008–2015
“19 Kids and Counting” followed the ever-growing family of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. The TLC show ran for seven years following the family whose monikers began with J and who were homeschooled. First-born son Josh Duggar was recently released from prison as he a
waits trial for child pornography charges.
Figure 8 Films
#14. Kourtney & Kim Take New York
- IMDb user rating: 3.3
- Years on the air: 2011–2012
As you may have guessed, this “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” spin-off followed sisters Kourtney and Kim as they open another location of their clothing boutique DASH in New York City. During the two-season run, Kim married and divorced NBA player Kris Humphries.
lev radin // Shutterstock
#13. Kourtney & Kim Take Miami
- IMDb user rating: 3.3
- Years on the air: 2009–2013
This “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” spin-off initially followed sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as they moved to Miami to open another location of their clothing boutique DASH. In Season 3, Kim Kardashian replaced Khloé, and the title of the show changed from “Kourtney & Khloé” to “Kourtney & Kim.” The true stars of this series were Kourtney’s then-husband Scott Disick and their baby Mason.
Ryan Seacrest Productions
#11. Snooki & JWoww
- IMDb user rating: 3.2
- Years on the air: 2012–2015
This “Jersey Shore” spin-off follows Snooki and Jwoww as they live somewhat domestic lives in a converted firehouse in Jersey City. The first season documents Snooki’s pregnancy, which gave it quite a different tenor than the blackout shenanigans of the original series. Both of these women are truly notable television characters.
lev radin // Shutterstock
#10. The Bachelor
- IMDb user rating: 3.2
- Years on the air: 2002–present
While some prefer the most libidinous and debaucherous cable reality TV shows, “The Bachelor” is about as risque as network reality TV can get. Also, in the show’s 20th season, it was the
only network TV show to grow its ratings in 2017. Hate all you want: “The Bachelor” might be television’s last great hope.
Greenlight Films
#9. Amish Mafia
- IMDb user rating: 3.1
- Years on the air: 2012–2015
Set in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, “Amish Mafia” follows Lebanon Levi and his three associates who claim to be a small Amish mob syndicate. If this premise seems too good to be true—”The Sopranos” in Amish country—it may be because it is. Throughout its run, the Discovery Channel series was called out for being more fiction than reality.
Discovery
#8. A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila
- IMDb user rating: 3.1
- Years on the air: 2007–2008
Tequila rose to prominence by being a big deal on early social media site Myspace—she parlayed the social media fame into “A Shot at Love,” a bisexual dating show in which men and women competed for Tequila’s heart.
Tinseltown // Shutterstock
#7. 16 and Pregnant
- IMDb user rating: 3.1
- Years on the air: 2009–present
Shot in an unvarnished documentary style, MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” follows pregnant teens, showing both the ups and downs of their lives. The show came soon after the hugely successful 2007 film “Juno,” which followed a 16-year-old who carries her pregnancy to term. Unlike “Teen Mom,” each episode of “16 and Pregnant” followed a different mother from the midpoint of her pregnancy until the time her child was a few months old.
MTV
#6. Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- IMDb user rating: 2.8
- Years on the air: 2006–present
There is a certain banality to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of the Kardashian family and those close to them. There’s something wonderful about watching beautiful people in glamorous homes deal with seemingly small issues in incredibly dramatic ways. During the run of the show, the family has risen to the top of American popular culture, and yet the show is not a ratings giant.
BMP
#5. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo
- IMDb user rating: 2.6
- Years on the air: 2012–2017
A spin-off of TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras,” “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” follows Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her mother around their small town of McIntyre, Georgia. Honey Boo Boo’s appearance on “Toddlers and Tiaras” made her a viral sensation—this show tried to turn that viral moment into a television series. It doesn’t ever reach the magic of the first time we saw Thompson being goofy on camera.
Splash News // Alamy Stock Photo
#4. The Goop Lab
- IMDb user rating: 2.5
- Years on the air: 2020–present
Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow and her team explore topics like orgasms, psychic mediums and cold therapy on the 30-minute Netflix show. Experts including
medium Laura Lynne Jackson and sex eductaor Betty Dodson help the goop team dig deep into provactive subjects.
Boardwalk Pictures
#3. Paris Hilton's My New BFF
- IMDb user rating: 2.1
- Years on the air: 2008–present
This MTV reality show pitted 16 women and two men against each other to compete for the right to be Paris Hilton’s new best friend forever. Brittany Flickinger won the show’s first season, but Hilton and her quickly had a falling out, which allowed for a second season. Hilton promised, as earnestly as she could, that the winner would be her BFF forever this time.
s_bukley // Shutterstock
#2. My Super Sweet 16
- IMDb user rating: 1.8
- Years on the air: 2005–present
MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” is a relatively genius look at the over-the-top, extravagant birthday celebrations of truly spoiled 16-year-olds. Each episode follows a different teenager as they prepare for the lavish event—the teens almost always throw tantrums, fight with friends, and manage to not enjoy themselves at their incredible parties.
WENN Ltd // Alamy Stock Photo
#1. Toddlers & Tiaras
- IMDb user rating: 1.8
- Years on the air: 2009–2016
“Toddlers & Tiaras” pulled back the curtain on the competitive world of child beauty pageants.
Viewers get to see the behind-the-scenes drama of the pint-size pageants as the toddlers primp, prep and perform to be crowned. Who had more tantrums, the tots or their parents?
Authentic Entertainment
