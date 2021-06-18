OJ Simpson keeps fighting in Vegas against Goldman judgments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson will keep fighting recent court orders in Nevada that he owes at least $60 million in judgments stemming from the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, his lawyer said Friday.

Attorney Malcolm LaVergne said he intends to ask the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn one judge’s order to pay the slain man’s father, Fred Goldman, and another judge’s order in favor of Paul Dorsey, a Connecticut man holding rights to collect the wrongful death claim of Ron Goldman’s mother, Sharon Rufo.

“I will be appealing both of those,” LaVergne said, “and there will be more motions at the trial level.”

The flurry of court activity represents another turn in a more than two-decade fight by Ron Goldman’s parents to collect some $33.5 million that a California civil jury ordered Simpson to pay in 1997, two years after he was acquitted of double murder in what came to be known as “The Trial of the Century.”

New court filings followed a March 31 settlement of Simpson's 2019 lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a hotel-casino where he alleged he was defamed by unnamed employees telling a celebrity news site he had been banned from the property in November 2017 for being drunk and disruptive.