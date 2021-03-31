Oklahoma asks court to rethink overturning murder conviction

“We continue to believe the state has jurisdiction over non-Native Americans on tribal reservation lands, even if the federal government also has jurisdiction,” Hunter said in a statement. “The ruling by the Court of Criminal Appeals ignores statutory language surrounding criminal appeals, which is why we are asking the court for a rehearing.”

Bosse’s attorney did not immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment.

The appeals court ruled that only the federal government has the authority to prosecute Bosse because Congress hasn't passed a law giving Oklahoma such authority.

“Absent any law, compact or treaty allowing for jurisdiction in state, federal or tribal courts ... state jurisdiction over those crimes is preempted by federal law,” according to the court's ruling, which was written by Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday filed murder and kidnapping charges against Bosse in the deaths of Griffin and her children, according to court records,