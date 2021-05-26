Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday announced his resignation, citing “certain personal matters that are becoming public.”

In a statement released by his office, the Republican said he plans to step down June 1. In the statement, Hunter expressed concern that his personal issues could overshadow the work of his office.

“Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office," Hunter said. “The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahoma."

Although the statement did not describe the personal matter, Hunter filed for divorce from his wife, Cheryl, on Friday. The couple had been married for nearly 40 years and have two adult children.